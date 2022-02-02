New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Ever since Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced that all crypto assets will be taxed at 30 per cent and the RBI will issue India's own 'Digital Rupee' this fiscal, crypto geeks across the country are confused whether the announcement gave a green signal to existing cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano, Litecoin that have mushroomed over the last decade. The announcement also raised a question on the definition of crypto assets.

During her Budget presentation in the Parliament, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that income from the transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at a rate of 30 per cent. "No deduction in respect of any expenditure or allowance shall be allowed while computing such income except the cost of acquisition," she said, adding that 1 per cent TDS will also be levied on payment made in relation to the transfer of virtual digital assets.

Clarifying the confusion whether cryptocurrencies are legal in India or not, Finance Secretary TV Somnathan on Wednesday said that only the Digital Rupee, which will be issued later by the RBI, will be recognised as a legal tender in India. All cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, NFTs will never become legal tender or will never be recognised in India.

"Digital rupee will be backed by RBI which will never default. Money will be of RBI but the nature will be digital. The digital rupee issued by RBI will be the legal tender. We can purchase non-digital assets with the digital rupee like we purchase an ice cream or other things using our wallet or payments through UPI platform," Finance Secretary TV Somanathan said.

"Rest all are not legal tender, will not, will never become legal tender. Bitcoin, Ethereum, or any picture of Actor become NFT will never become a legal tender," he added.

Elaborating more on the digital rupees, Somanathan said that the digital rupee will not be like Bitcoin and Ethereum. "Through digital rupee, you do your transaction like what currently you are doing through your digital wallets like Paytm, UPI. The digital rupee is a legal tender and equivalent to cash payments we do."

What are Crypto Assets?

TV Somanathan further clarified on crypto assets and said that these are those assets whose value is determined between two people, you can buy gold, diamond, and crypto assets, but that value will not have authorisation by the government.

People investing in private crypto should understand that it is not having the authorisation of the government. There is not any guarantee that your investments will be successful or not, one may lose money and the government is not responsible for this, he said.

Finance Secretary clarified that the things which are not legal don't mean that they are illegal. "I am not saying that Bitcoin or Ethereum is illegal, but that is not illegal too. But I can say that if regulation comes for cryptocurrency then also it will not be a legal tender," said Somanathan.

He also clarified the 30 per cent tax rate on digital assets transfer. He said except for agriculture any other income is taxable as per the government policy. "Currently we don't have clarity on cryptocurrency, whether it is business income, capital gain or it is a speculative income. Some people declare their crypto assets, some do not. Now from April 1, 2022, a uniform rate of 30 per cent tax will apply on the transfer of digital assets," he said.

"This is not only for crypto, this is for all speculative income. For example, if I take horse racing, that also attracts 30 per cent tax. There is already 30 per cent tax on any speculative transaction. So we have decided to tax crypto at the same rate. Crypto is a speculative transaction, so we are taxing it at a 30 per cent rate," said Somanathan.

"No one knows the real value of Ethereum. Their rate daily fluctuates. One who earns income through crypto will have to pay now 30 per cent. This is the new policy of the government," he added.



(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan