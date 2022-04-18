New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar Cards are extremely important as they act as the unique identity of Indian citizens and is provided by the Indian government. This identity card consists of 12 digits which is a unique identification number. The cards are important to avail of any services from banks, public-private financial institutions, and other civic institutes.

The Unique Identification Authority of India, (UIDAI) is responsible for providing these Aadhaar Cards to Indian citizens. However, now this Authority has launched separate Aadhaar cards for children below the age of 5. Called a 'Blue Aadhaar Card' is provided to children and unlike the regular Aadhaar card will be marked as invalid once the child will cross 5 years of his age.

Here we have brought you every piece of information required to get a Blue Aadhaar Card for your child:

How to get a Blue- Aadhaar card? The stepwise process here:

-Visit the Aadhaar card enrollment center with your child and all the necessary documents. Fill out the application form to register.

- Parents of the child will have to provide their Aadhaar cards that will be linked to the UID of the child

- Further Parents will need to provide a phone number for the issue of a Blue Aadhaar card for the child.

- A photo of the child will be required which will be clicked at the enrollment center itself.

-After verification of the documents, the parents of the child will receive a text message confirming the same.

- Blue Aadhaar card will be issued for the child within 60 days of completion of the verification.

For more details about the Blue Aadhaar Card, one can visit the official website of UIDAI.

Important facts about the Blue Aadhaar Card:

-For availing of the 'Baal Aadhar Card' parents of the child will have to fill out an application form and register. After the registration supporting documents like proof of identity address proof, and date of birth certificate of the child will be required.

- Blue Aadhaar will not contain biometric information about the child, unlike the regular ones.

-After the child crosses the age of 5, they will need an update in their Aadhaar with mandatory biometrics of the child.

- As per UIDAI, this Baal blue Aadhaar card for children can be used as an identity card for toddlers to get enrolled in school. Also, for valid document proof of the child, parents can even use a birth certificate or discharge slip from the hospital

