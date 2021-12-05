New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents that an Indian citizen posses. The 12-digit unique identification number issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) acts as proof of identity and address across the country. Every individual living in India regardless of their age is required to have an Aadhaar card. However, the UIDAI has changed the process of getting a 'Baal Aadhaar Card'.
What is Baal Aadhaar Card?
A Baal Aadhar is a blue coloured variant of the Aadhaar Card, issued for children who are below the age group of five years. Under the new process, No biometric details such as fingerprint and eye scan are required for children below the age of five. Once the Kid reaches the age of five a compulsorily biometric update is required.
Documents required
Documents that can be used as proof of identity such as passport, PAN card, voter ID, driving license, NREGS job card, etc.
Documents that can be used as address proof are passport, bank statement/passbook, post office account statement, ration card, etc.
Steps to enroll the Baal Aadhaar card for your children:
Step 1: Go to the official UIDAI website -- uidai.gov.in
Step 2: Now, on the homepage of the website, select the option of Aadhar Card Registration
Step 3: Now, fill in the required details, such as the name of the child and other biometric information
Step 4: Now enter the demographic details like residential address, locality, state and submit
Step 5: Click on the 'Appointment' option to schedule registration for Aadhar card
Step 6: Click on the 'Appointment' option and select the nearest enrolment center, fix your appointment and visit the center on the allocated date. Always remember to keep supporting documents such as Proof of Identity (PoI), Proof of Address (PoA), Proof of Relationship (PoR), and Date of Birth (DoB) documents
NOTE: If the child is above five years of age, then the biometric data will be taken, and if the child is below the age of five, then no biometric data will be required.
Once the process is done, parents will get an acknowledgment number which will help them in tracking the process of their application.
Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen
