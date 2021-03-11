This year, the central government has said that taxpayers will have to pay the fourth instalment of the advance tax by March 15.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: As the financial year 2020-21 comes to an end, one of the biggest headaches which a salaried class person has to suffer in India is the payment of advance tax. Advance tax is paid by those individuals whose estimated tax liability for the year is Rs 10,000 or more. The tax is generally paid in four instalments of the financial year. This year, the central government has said that people will have to pay the fourth instalment of the advance tax by March 15.

Here's how much penalties you will have to pay if you fail to pay your advance tax on time:

Speaking to Dainik Jagran, tax and investment expert Balwant Jain said that taxpayers should calculate tax liability in a financial year based on their current rate of income and income tax. He, however, noted that TDS should be removed while calculating tax liability if it has been paid.

According to Jain, if your net tax liability is more than Rs 10,000 after paying all types of TDS and TCS in a financial year, then a person will have to pay advance tax. He told Dainik Jagran that advance tax is paid in the ratio of 15 per cent, 30 per cent, 30 per cent and 25 per cent respectively on June 15, September 15, December 15 and March 15 as per the provisions of income tax law.

Jain told Dainik Jagran that if a person fails to pay the advance tax by March 15, then he or she can pay it by March 31 of the same financial year. He, however, said that the interest is payable at the rate of one per cent on the payment of advance tax from March 15 to March 31.

The taxpayer will be liable for interest under Section 234C at 1 per cent per month or part of the month for the period of default, he said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma