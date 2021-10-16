New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card, which was introduced in 2009, has become one of the most important documents for people living in India. The 12-digit unique identity number, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), helps people in their day-to-day life and is required to avail several facilities in the country.

Earlier, changing details in the Aadhaar card was a difficult task. However, the UIDAI has now made it easier for people to change their details, including their addresses, on their respective Aadhaar cards. So if you are looking to change your address on your Aadhaar card, here's a list of valid documents that you can use:

1. Passport

2. Bank Statement/ Passbook

3. Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook

4. Ration Card

5. Voter ID Card

6. Driving License

7. Government Photo ID Cards/ Service Photo ID Cards issued by PSUs

8. Electricity bill (not more than three months old)

9. Water Bill (maximum three months old)

10. Telephone landline Bill (maximum three months old)

11. Property Tax Receipt (not more than one year old)

12. Credit card statement (not more than three months old)

13. Insurance Policy

14. Signed letter on bank letterhead (with a photograph)

15. Signature letter with a photograph on the letterhead of the registered company

16. MNREGA Job Card

17. Weapon License

18. Pensioner Card

19. Freedom Fighter Card

20. Kisan Passbook

21. CGHC/ ECHS Card

Here's how you can update your address on your Aadhaar card online:

Step 1: Open the link of Aadhaar Self Update Portal in your web browser -- ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup

Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find the link of ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ -- click on that

Step 3: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number

Step 4: With the help of a captcha code verify your Aadhaar details

Step 5: Now enter your registered mobile number which is linked with your Aadhar Card

Step 6: Now you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number -- enter that

Step 7: Update your address

Step 8: Now upload any one proof of the valid documents given above.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen