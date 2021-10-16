New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card, which was introduced in 2009, has become one of the most important documents for people living in India. The 12-digit unique identity number, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), helps people in their day-to-day life and is required to avail several facilities in the country.



Earlier, changing details in the Aadhaar card was a difficult task. However, the UIDAI has now made it easier for people to change their details, including their addresses, on their respective Aadhaar cards. So if you are looking to change your address on your Aadhaar card, here's a list of valid documents that you can use:



1. Passport



2. Bank Statement/ Passbook



3. Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook



4. Ration Card



5. Voter ID Card



6. Driving License



7. Government Photo ID Cards/ Service Photo ID Cards issued by PSUs



8. Electricity bill (not more than three months old)



9. Water Bill (maximum three months old)



10. Telephone landline Bill (maximum three months old)



11. Property Tax Receipt (not more than one year old)



12. Credit card statement (not more than three months old)



13. Insurance Policy



14. Signed letter on bank letterhead (with a photograph)



15. Signature letter with a photograph on the letterhead of the registered company



16. MNREGA Job Card



17. Weapon License



18. Pensioner Card



19. Freedom Fighter Card



20. Kisan Passbook



21. CGHC/ ECHS Card



Here's how you can update your address on your Aadhaar card online:



Step 1: Open the link of Aadhaar Self Update Portal in your web browser -- ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup



Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find the link of ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ -- click on that



Step 3: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number



Step 4: With the help of a captcha code verify your Aadhaar details



Step 5: Now enter your registered mobile number which is linked with your Aadhar Card



Step 6: Now you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number -- enter that



Step 7: Update your address



Step 8: Now upload any one proof of the valid documents given above.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen