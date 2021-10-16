New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card, which was introduced in 2009, has become one of the most important documents for people living in India. The 12-digit unique identity number, which is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), helps people in their day-to-day life and is required to avail several facilities in the country.
Earlier, changing details in the Aadhaar card was a difficult task. However, the UIDAI has now made it easier for people to change their details, including their addresses, on their respective Aadhaar cards. So if you are looking to change your address on your Aadhaar card, here's a list of valid documents that you can use:
1. Passport
2. Bank Statement/ Passbook
3. Post Office Account Statement/ Passbook
4. Ration Card
5. Voter ID Card
6. Driving License
7. Government Photo ID Cards/ Service Photo ID Cards issued by PSUs
8. Electricity bill (not more than three months old)
9. Water Bill (maximum three months old)
10. Telephone landline Bill (maximum three months old)
11. Property Tax Receipt (not more than one year old)
12. Credit card statement (not more than three months old)
13. Insurance Policy
14. Signed letter on bank letterhead (with a photograph)
15. Signature letter with a photograph on the letterhead of the registered company
16. MNREGA Job Card
17. Weapon License
18. Pensioner Card
19. Freedom Fighter Card
20. Kisan Passbook
21. CGHC/ ECHS Card
Here's how you can update your address on your Aadhaar card online:
Step 1: Open the link of Aadhaar Self Update Portal in your web browser -- ssup.uidai.gov.in/ssup
Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find the link of ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ -- click on that
Step 3: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number
Step 4: With the help of a captcha code verify your Aadhaar details
Step 5: Now enter your registered mobile number which is linked with your Aadhar Card
Step 6: Now you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number -- enter that
Step 7: Update your address
Step 8: Now upload any one proof of the valid documents given above.
Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen
- aadhaar card
- aadhaar card verification
- aadhaar card verification online
- nse aadhaar exam
- how to link aadhaar to mobile number by SMS
- how to link aadhaar with mobile number
- aadhaar update online
- uidai
- unique identifation authority of india
- uidai portal
- uidai.gov.in
- uidai portal