Wellness Brand What’s Up Wellness Raises Angel Funding from Multiple Investors

GURUGRAM-HEADQUARTERED digital-first wellness brand What’s Up Wellness has announced raising an undisclosed amount from a clutch of investors in their maiden angel fundraising round. Prior to this, the company was bootstrapped.

What’s Up Wellness will be utilising the amount raised through this round for team-building, scaling-up R&D and strategic product development to launch new product categories and towards furthering their brand-building efforts.

The company has introduced nutrition fillers in the form of gummies. As of today, What’s Up Wellness has launched two flagship products – What’s Up Beauty Gummies for Hair, Skin, and Nails and What’s Up Sleep Gummies with muscle recovery and nerve relaxation. More products across categories are in the pipeline.

The company’s latest funding round was led by Puneet Sehgal, ex-COO of Hopscotch; Sahil Kukreja, Director, The Butternut Co.; Ritika Jaisinghani, Founder, Elaa; Maharshi Ganatra, Partner, MGA; and Ritesh Ritolia, MD & Partner, Boston Consulting Group. The round also saw participation from the founders of industry-leading consumer brands such as Soumya Kant, Co-Founder, Clovia; Deep Bajaj and Mohit Bajaj, Co-Founders of Sirona Hygiene; among other prominent investors.

What’s Up Wellness was co-founded by Sayantani Mandal and Vaibhav Makhija in May 2021. Speaking about the fundraising, they said, “We are delighted to announce our first angel fundraising round and extremely thankful to the investors for backing us. As these are individuals who have already disrupted categories and have built large businesses, their backing is a great confidence booster for us. All the investors come with rich experience in building various consumer brands; thus their learnings and guidance shall be invaluable and will enable us at What’s Up Wellness to grow at an accelerated pace in the near future.”

“We are always actively listening to our customers and after speaking to more than 30,000 customers of ours, we have been able to figure out what are the challenges they face daily and how we can solve them effectively without making our consumers put in any extra effort. We now have our growth roadmap ready for the next year and would be moving into heads-down execution mode,” Mandal and Makhija added.

Speaking on his investment, Deep Bajaj, Co-founder of Sirona Hygiene said, “While nutrition is a promising and growing category, what struck me about Vaibhav was his clarity on creating this category with differentiated products while staying profitable! His grip on unit economics is commendable. It was a no-brainer to support him and Sayantani in this journey and I am sure they will do really well.”

The company soon plans to move into other categories as well and has three other products in the pipeline slated for launch in the next three months, which shall include stress-relief gummies and kids multi-vitamin gummies.

The brand currently has an Annual Recurring Revenue of Rs 5 crore and aims to grow it to over Rs 12 crore over the next six months, with five new product launches planned. They also aim to increase their customer base to 2 lakh users from the current 40,000 users by the 2023 end.