WEF Davos 2023, Day 1: World Leaders Come Together To Discuss Global Inflation, Covid, Other Key Issues

THE SNOW-laden Swiss ski resort town has witnessed the congregation of experts, academics, investors, and political and business leaders, among others, for this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting that started on Monday. The meeting will be held from January 16 to January 20.



Here are the latest updates:

1. The theme for this year's meeting in Switzerland is "cooperation in global world."

2. The world leaders in this important meeting will discuss important issues such as global inflation, the Ukraine war crisis, and climate change, among others.

3. Global leaders taking part include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Spain Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Swiss President Alain Berset, and Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin.

4. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will not attend the meeting in Davos, his spokesman said, stating that the leader has taken the decision due to the ongoing energy crisis in the country. "Due to the ongoing energy crisis, President @CyrilRamaphosa has cancelled his working visit to the World Economic Forum in Davos," presidential spokesman Vincent Magwenya wrote on Twitter.

5. Besides South Africa, there will be no representatives from Russia as well, due to the stringent sanctions imposed on them by the west due to the Ukraine war.

6. Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishav, Smriti Irani, RK Singh, and Mansukh Mandaviya are representing India in Davos.

7. Among the Chief Ministers of the State: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, and Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

8. Among the business leaders attending the meeting are Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, N Chandrasekaran, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Adar Poonawalla, Sajjan Jindal, Nadir Godrej, Rajan Mittal and Sunil Mittal, and Sanjiv Bajaj, among others.

9. The WEF, in a statement, said that global leaders must address people's immediate critical needs.

10. According to a statement, WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said, "We see the manifold political, economic and social forces creating increased fragmentation on a global and national level. To address the root causes of this erosion of trust, we need to reinforce cooperation between the government and business sectors, creating the conditions for a strong and durable recovery.