New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Aadhaar Card is one of the most important documents issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI). The document acts as an identification proof for people and helps them in every legal work. An Aadhaar card contains a person's name, date of birth, gender, and address. To make it more secured the document also has biometric credentials like fingerprints and iris of the person. People can also access the Aadhaar card in a soft copy which eventually reduces the risk of misplacing the document. The soft copy of the document is referred to ‘e- Aadhaar’.



What is E-Aadhaar?



E-Aadhaar is referred to the electronic copy of the Aadhaar card which is equally valid as a physical copy of the Aadhaar card. However, in order to access that electronic copy of the document, a person has to enter the password associated with it -- which is the first four letters of your name (in caps) and your year of birth.



If you want to download your e- Aadhaar then here’s a step-wise guide:



Step 1: Visit the official website -- uidai.gov.in



Step 2: On the homepage of the website you will find the option of ‘Download Aadhaar’ -- click on that



Step 3: Now to download the Aadhaar card you have to choose between ‘Aadhar Number’, ‘Enrolment ID’, and Virtual ID -- pick one



Step 4: Fill in the necessary details



Step 5: -Verify the captcha code first and then click on the option of 'Send OTP' this will send a code over your registered mobile number.



Step 6: - Enter OTP to verify the process.



Step 7: Your e-Aadhaar will be downloaded on your device

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen