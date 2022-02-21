New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is a retirement benefits scheme maintained by the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO). Under this scheme, the employee and the employer contribute to the EPF scheme monthly in equal proportions of 12 percent of the basic salary and dearness allowance. Out of the employer's contribution, 8.33 percent is direct towards the Employee Pension Scheme.

As per the official website of the EPFO, it is one of the World's largest Social Security Organisations in terms of clientele and the volume of financial transactions undertaken. At present, it maintains 24.77 crore accounts (Annual Report 2019-20) of its members.

Furthermore, one may choose to withdraw EPF entirely or partially. In the case of complete withdrawal, it can either be done when an individual retires or remains unemployed for more than two months. Meanwhile, in the case of partial withdrawal, it can be done due to medical purposes, marriage, education, purchase of land/house, home loan repayment, house renovation, and partial withdrawal before retirement.

Here's a step-by-step guide to withdrawing your PF online.

Step 1: Visit the UAN portal.

Step 2: Log in with your UAN and password. Enter the captcha.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Manage’ tab and select ‘KYC’ to check whether your KYC details such as Aadhaar, PAN, and bank details are verified or not.

Step 4: Once the KYC details are verified, go to the ‘Online Services’ tab and select the option ‘Claim (Form-31, 19 & 10C)’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 5: A screen will display the member details, KYC details, and other service details. Enter your bank account number and click on ‘Verify’.

Step 6: Click on ‘Yes’ to sign the certificate of the undertaking and then proceed.

Step 7: Now, click on ‘Proceed for Online Claim’.

Step 8: In the claim form, select the claim you require, i.e. full EPF settlement, EPF part withdrawal (loan/advance), or pension withdrawal, under the tab ‘I Want To Apply For’.

Step 9: Then, select ‘PF Advance (Form 31)’ to withdraw your fund. Further, provide the purpose of such advance, the amount required, and the employee’s address.

Step 10: Click on the certificate and submit your application. You may be asked to submit scanned documents for the purpose you have filled the form.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha