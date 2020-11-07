Linking the Aadhaar card with mobile number has become important and the UIDAI says that mobile number should always be updated in Aadhaar.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card, which was launched by the central government in 2011, has become a necessity. From several private works to nearly all government jobs, Aadhaar card is required everywhere and should be linked with bank accounts, mobile number, insurance policies, etc.

Linking the Aadhaar card with mobile number has also become important and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has said that mobile number should always be updated in Aadhaar. However, sometimes we might forget which number has been linked with the Aadhaar card. However, you don't need to worry as there are several ways to verify the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar card.

Here's how you can verify the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar card using the UIDAI.gov.in website:

Step 1) Visit the official UIDAI website at uidai.gov.in.

Step 2) Go to the 'My Aadhaar' section on the UIDAI website.

Step 3) Go to the link that reads, "Aadhaar Services"

Step 4) Click on the option that reads, 'Verify Email / Mobile Number'.

Step 5) Enter your Aadhaar number, mobile number and security code in the given fields as specified.

Step 6) Now click on the 'Get One Time Password' link to proceed.

Step 7) If the mobile number given by you is correct, then this process will proceed, otherwise you will get a message that "the given information is not available at the UIDAI website.

Here's an alternate way to verify the mobile number registered with your Aadhaar card:

Step 1) Visit the official UIDAI website at uidai.gov.in.

Step 2) Go to the link that reads, "Aadhaar Services".

Step 3) Click on "Verify an Aadhaar No".

Step 4) Here you would need to enter the captcha code along with your Aadhaar number to proceed.

Step 5) If you provide the correct information, then the last three digits of your mobile number will be displayed at your screen.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma