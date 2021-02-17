It is not necessary to take your photograph to update it on the Aadhaar card as the photograph can be clicked on the spot using the web camera at the centre.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Adhaar Card has become one of the most important documents to avail subsidies and benefits of government's schemes. However, people face difficulties in updating the mobile number, photograph and other details in Aadhaar Card. Though you can update your mobile number and other details in your Aadhaar Card by using online methods there is no provision to update your photograph through online mode.

To update the photograph in the Aadhaar card, the users can do this by visiting any permanent enrollment centre. According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar cardholder will have to visit the Aadhaar Centre. It is not necessary to take your photograph to update it on the Aadhaar card as the photograph can be clicked on the spot using the web camera at the centre. In Aadhaar, this detail can take up to 90 days to be updated.

Procedure to change the photo in Aadhaar card:

1: Visit the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Center / Aadhaar Service Center.

2: Download 'Aadhaar Enrollment Form' from UIDAI website.

3: Fill the form and submit it to the executive present there and give the biometric details.

4: The officer present there will take your live picture.

5: There you have to pay GST charges along with Rs 25. A receipt containing the update request number (URN) will be initiated, which can be used to check the update status.

6: After the Aadhaar card is updated, it can be downloaded online. After the update, the user will have to refresh the Aadhaar details in the mAadhaar app and DigiLocker app as well.

Procedure to update mobile number in Aadhaar card:

1: Go to Aadhaar Enrollment Center

2: Fill the Aadhaar Update Form

3: Enter the existing mobile number in the form

4: The executive will conduct biometric authentication and register the request. To avail this service, a fee of Rs 50 has to be paid.

5: After this you will be handed a receipt which will contain Unique Reference Number (URN).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan