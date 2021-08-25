Update your Aadhar date of birth online with these steps on self service portal of UIDAI. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: UIDAI India has issued a new update for Aadhaar card holders in India. In a recent post made from official account of Aadhaar, it declared that unverified or declared date of birth can now be updated on the self service update portal of UIDAI. The upload can only be done with valid documents. The list of documents is available on the official website of UIDAI at uidai.gov.in. Aadhaar holder's can now change their date of birth with just some clicks.

Using the Twitter handle Aadhaar tweeted, "#AadhaarOnlineServices. Update your DoB online in #Aadhaar through the following link upload the scanned copy of your original document and apply. To see the list of supportive documents, click the mentioned link in post".

#AadhaarOnlineServices

Update your DoB online in #Aadhaar through the following link - https://t.co/II1O6Pnk60, upload the scanned copy of your original document and apply. To see the list of supportive documents, click https://t.co/BeqUA0pkqL #UpdateDoBOnline #UpdateOnline pic.twitter.com/HvPEiVyToH — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) August 25, 2021



Check the steps to update your DOB in Aadhaar:

-Visit the self service update portal of UIDAI

-Click on 'Update Aadhaar Online' option.

-Login with your aadhaar number and get OTP

-Enter and verify the OTP

-A new window will appear, Click on the DOB to update

-Upload the supporting documents

-Pay the DOB updates charge of Rs 50, your DOB will be updated.

For updating the DOB on the self servive update portal Rs 50 will be charged against each update request done through the portal.In case the update is requested more than once then the user will pay Rs 50 each time.

UIDAI mentioned to avail the online updates services, the Aadhaar card holder's mobile must be registered with his or her Aadhaar.For further help assistance UIDAI also provided with a toll free help line number and email id.

