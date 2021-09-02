Whether you are applying for PAN Card or want to avail of a subsidy, Aadhar is the document that will make all these things possible.

New Delhi | Jagran Buisness Desk: The 12 digit Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for every Indian citizen. Whether you are applying for PAN Card or want to avail of a subsidy, Aadhar is the document that will make all these things possible. Now, facilities like digital verification and information update, help in saving time and efforts of the Aadhaar card holders

An Aadhaar card also acts as address proof for people living in India. However, if you have relocated and want to update your address on your Aadhaar card without any documented proof then you can easily do it by following these simple four steps.

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI's official website uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Select Update your Aadhaar from the My Aadhaar option

Step 3: There you will find the option of Update Demographics Data Online

Step 4: This will lead to another web page that will have two options for updating your address: ‘Update Address with Address Proof' and ‘Update Address via Secret Code.'

NOTE: if you have document proof then you can select option one and if not then select option two. However, if you wish to opt for option second follow these procedures.

Step 5: Enter the verifier’s Aadhaar -- once done you will receive SRN

Step 6: Once received SRN click to open the link

Step 7: Now the verifier needs to give their consent for the update

Step 8: Once received the SRN -- click on it to open the link

Step 9: After this login with 12 digit Aadhaar number

Step 10: Now submit the confirmation received on your mobile

Step 11: After this login with the SRN provided.

Step 12: Go through the address which has been submitted

Step 14: Select the local language and submit your request

Step 15: After this, the resident will get a letter with a secret code, through the post

Step 16: Once you get the code, login into the Online Address Update Portal

Step 17: Now update your address with the help of a secret code

Step 18: Go through the new address

Jot down the URN for checking the further status.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen