IRCTC has introduced a tour package for the northeast region that will over the Himalayan ranges. The tour package is called the Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour, know more details here

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has introduced a tour package that will offer you a journey to the Eastern Himalayan region and the price that will suit your pocket. The tour package for the Eastern Himalayan region will let you meet nature and has some interesting facilities.

The IRCTC has introduced a package called 'Himalayan Golden Triangle Tour' which goes by code EHH11I which is the package that includes places like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and New Jalpaiguri. The duration of the package is 5 nights and 6 days and the journey will start from September 17, 2021.

Darjeeling package is available for different tariffs which are Rs 28630 for Double sharing, Rs 21,440 for three people, Rs 22960 for a group of four people, Rs 19230 for a group of six people, and the passengers can also get a separate bed for Children of 5to11 years for Rs 7060.

For mountain lovers, the IRCTC has included many facilities in their Itinerary ( Darjeeling 2N+ Kalimpong 1N+ Gangtok 2N) that is double rooms, refreshments on arrival, breakfast, and dinner for the passengers, commute vehicles to hotels, and for sightseeing.

The IRCTC has not included tariffs on personal expenses such as room heater, laundry, telephone calls, tips, and gratuity. Soft or hard drinks, rafting, additional sightseeing, or additional vehicle use are not included in the tour package. Passengers will have to pay a separate cost for all this.

For all mountain lovers, this package offers plenty of things that fit your budget. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, IRCTC has several other packages for different regions in India. For more details about this package and others tour packages by IRCTC, do check their official website.

Posted By: Ashita Singh