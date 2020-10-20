Car Loan Best Offers: Here we have listed five commercial banks that have rolled out attractive offers for car loans

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: With the onset of festive season in India, several banks have announced rate cuts and attractive offers to benefit retail and business customers. Several banks have waived the processing fees for home loans, auto, gold and personal loans to make the best of the ongoing season. After a gloomy season due to covid-induced lockdown, leading passenger vehicle manufacturers posted double-digit growth in wholesale volumes in September. Also, momentum in car sales could also be attributed to consumers' increased focus on safety in view of the pandemic. Here we have listed five commercial banks that have rolled out attractive offers for car loans

State Bank of India: India's largest public sector bank has announced a slew of rate cuts and fee waivers on consumer loans ahead of the festive season. It has reduced interest rates on car loans to a new low of 7.5%. Earlier, the bank charged 7.75% interest on auto loans. State Bank is not only cutting the interest rate but also offering 100% finance on select models. If you are an SBI customer, you can easily get to know your eligibility for auto loan. All you need to do is send a text message. The bank will use its software to scan your transaction and it will update you about your status.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: With the onset of festive season, Kotak Mahindra bank is offered attractive car loan offers for its customers. The private sector bank is offering 50% waiver on the processing fee on car loans and two-wheeler loans. The month-long offer is available in metros, smaller cities, towns and villages. Moreover, women applicants can avail loans products on special discount

"In the new normal, the purpose of buying a car to ensure the safety of one’s family is also turning out to be very important. With Khushi Ka Season, we are delighted to offer consumers a number of attractive offers on car and two-wheeler loans," Vyomesh Kapasi, Managing Director, Kotak Mahindra Prime said.



Bank of Baroda: India's third-largest public sector bank Bank of Baroda (BOB) has rolled out lucrative offers for home and car loan borrowers. The state-run lender is offering a waiver of 0.25% in the existing applicable rates for Baroda Home Loans (under take over cases only) and Baroda Car Loans.

“With the introduction of these retail loan offers for this festive season, we intend to gift the existing loyal customers and also offer new-to-bank customers an attractive proposition for availing car loans or shifting their home loans who will be benefited from lower rates and waiver of processing fee on offer," the bank's head and general manager (mortgage and other assets) H T Solanki said in a release.

ICICI Bank: ICICI Bank has announced the launch of a festive bonanza that offers attractive benefits to retail and business customers on various banking products and services. The private sector bank is offering flexible schemes to help customers own car with tailor-made EMIs. EMIs starting at Rs 1,554 per Rs 1 lakh for a tenure of 84 months. Women customers get flat processing fee of Rs 1,999. Besides, it is also offering EMI as low as Rs 36 per Rs 1,00 for tenure of 36 months on two-wheeler loans. Bike loan will also attract a processing fee of Rs 1,999.

HDFC Bank: As part of its festive treat offer, India's largest private lender HDFC has announced 50 percent off on the processing fees on auto loans and zero processing fee on two-wheeler loans. The offers are available across the entire range of financial solutions for retail as well as business customers with discounts on processing fee on loans, reduced EMIs, cashback, gift vouchers and more benefits.

Tata Motors has also tied up with HDFC bank to roll out attractive financial products for its passenger vehicle customers. The automaker has unveiled two new schemes as part of this collaboration- Gradual Step Up Scheme and TML Flexi Drive. These offers can be redeemed on the entire New Forever BS-VI range of cars and SUVs along with the company’s EV range.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha