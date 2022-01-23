New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The 12-digit Aadhaar card is one of the most important pieces of document an Indian citizen posses. From taking a loan to buying a house, an Aadhaar card is required in every field. Recently, the Aadhaar issuing body, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced the Aadhaar PVC card that is safe and secure to use. If a citizen orders the document, then the document is sent by the government-backed body at the doorsteps of the person.

"We strongly discourage the use of PVC Aadhaar copies from the open market as they do not carry any security features. You may order an Aadhaar PVC card by paying Rs 50/- (inclusive of GST and Speed post charges0," the UIDAI has said in a recent tweet.

In another tweet, the authority stated the benefits of PVC Aadhaar. "PVC card is water-resistant. With good quality printing and lamination, you can now use it everywhere without having to worry about it being damaged, even by the rain, " it said.

Steps to order PVC Aadhaar card:

Step 1: Go to the official website -- resident.uidai.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, You will find the link of 'order Aadhaar Card' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, you have to enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number (UID) or 16 digits Virtual Identification Number (VID) or 28 digits Enrollment ID

Step 4: Enter the security code

Step 5: Now, click on the 'request OTP' option

Step 6: Now, enter OTP

Step 7: Now, you have to click on the check box which says 'Terms and Conditions'

Step 8: Click on submit button to complete the OTP verification

Step 9: This will lead you to a new page, where the preview of the Aadhaar Details will appear for verification before placing the order

Step 10: Now, you have to make payment on the payment gateway. You can pay through credit/debit card or Net banking and UPI

Once you have successfully made the payment you will get the receipt which will have a digital signature that a resident can easily download. Apart from that, residents will also get a Service Request Number via SMS through which one can track the status of their PVC Aadhaar card.

