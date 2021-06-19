E-NPS is an online NPS on-boarding platform of the Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRAs) appointed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: It is quite easy to create an E-NPS (National Pension System) account. Now it can be opened simply by using online Aadhaar e-KYC. The National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRA) recently allowed the Aadhaar based online e-KYC authentication process for customer registration on its e-NPS platform. Earlier, the registration was done through Aadhaar offline e-KYC or through the PAN and bank account of the individual.

However, now you can create your NPS account using this platform. The existing subscribers can even activate their Tier-2 account on this platform. Let's know its process but before that, you should know what E-NPS is.

What is an E-NPS account?

National Pension System or e-NPS is an online NPS on-boarding platform of the Central Record Keeping Agencies (CRAs) appointed by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA). Here you can check pension fund balance and other NPS related details.

Process for opening an E-NPS account

Step 1: visit E-NPS portal at enps.nsdl.com/eNPS/NationalPensionSystem

Step 2: first click on “National Pension System” and then "registration".

Step 3: Select the account type in the " New registration" tab and select whether you are an Indian Citizen, ARI or OCI.

Step 4: then select the option "Aadhaar Online/Offline KYC” from “Register With”. After this select the option "Tier I only" from 'Tier types'.

Step 5: Enter 12 digit Aadhaar or 16 digits Virtual ID. Click on Generate OTP and enter the OTP received.

Step 6: Once the authentication process is completed, your demographic details will be fetched from Adhaar.

Step 7: Enter other details asked by the NPS portal.

Step 8: Make your first NPS contribution and enter the OTP. Your NPS account will be opened.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha