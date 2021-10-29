New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: If you are interested in opening an Atal Pension Yojana (APY) account, then this news is for you as the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority of India (PFRDA) has announced that the process can be done online using Aadhaar cards.



Right now, the subscription can only be done by visiting the bank, net banking, and other digital online modes provided by the APY service provider.



"Now in order to further increase the outreach and simplify the process of Subscription, CRA (Central Recordkeeping agency) would be providing digital on boarding based through Aadhaar eKYC as an additional option. Aadhaar XML based on boarding has already been made available for the benefit of Subscribers. These processes are paperless," the PFRDA circular dated October 27 read.



What is Atal Pension Yojana (APY)



On June 1, 2015, the government launched the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) to provide social security to people working in unorganised sectors. According to the scheme, people can avail a monthly pension of Rs, 1,000, Rs. 2,000, Rs. 3,000, Rs. 4, 000 or Rs. 5,000 from the age of 60. To take advantage of the scheme, an individual is required to make a monthly payment, depending on the fixed amount of monthly pension he or she selected.



How this process will work?



As per the circular, "the information fetched from the prospective subscribers through e-KYC technology framework viz Aadhaar details, demographic information, pension amount, mode of payment, spouse/nominee name and bank account information, etc. shall be shared with the respective banks where the subscribers' savings bank account is maintained through online information exchange for setting up of auto-debit for the specified amount/mode based on the guaranteed pension amount opted by the subscriber. Post opening of APY Account, the subsequent servicing of subscribers would be offered by the respective APY service providers".



The PFRDA has directed all the service provider banks to give an e-APY link on their websites, in order to ease the process of subscribing to APY.



What is the eligibility to open an APY account?



* The person should be a citizen of India



* He or she should be between the age of 18 to 40 years



* He or she should have a valid bank account for auto-debit of monthly contribution

