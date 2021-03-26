According to the UIDAI, no additional documents are required to update the mobile number in your Aadhaar Card. You just have to visit a nearby Aadhaar service centre and fill a form to get your mobile number linked with your Aadhaar card.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: With the increasing digitization across the country, the Aadhaar card has become one of the most important identity proof one must-have. This 12-digit identity card is required for filing income tax returns, opening a bank account, buying a new SIM card, receiving benefits under schemes like PM Kisan Yojana and PM Awas Yojana. This is the reason why it is very important to update every type of information entered in the Aadhaar card from time to time.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar number issuing organization, said that if your mobile number is linked to your Aadhaar card, you can make changes to the various types of details entered on your card through verification from the mobile OTP at home.

Documents needed for linking Aadhaar with Mobile Number

According to the UIDAI, no additional documents are required to update the mobile number in your Aadhaar Card. You just have to visit a nearby Aadhaar service centre and fill a form to get your mobile number linked with your Aadhaar card.

Step-by-Step Process to Link Aadhaar with Mobile Number

Step 1: Visit the nearest Aadhaar Service Center or Aadhaar Update Center.

Step 2: Fill the Aadhaar update form.

Step 3: Enter your updated mobile number in the Aadhaar update form.

Step 4: After this, pay a fee of Rs 50 at the Aadhaar service centre.

Step 5: Aadhar will register your request through the Executive Biometric Authentication at the service center.



Step 6: After this, you will get an acknowledgement slip, in which Unique Reference Number (URN) is entered.

Step 7: Through this URN, you will be able to track the status of your request later.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan