By linking Aadhaar with a driving licence, complete information about the driver will be available online. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) recently asked all the drivers to link their Aadhaar card with their driving licence to avail of contactless services. The new rules aim to make services hassle-free for the general public. Not just this, the move also aims to prevent the forgery of documents of absconding drivers in a road accident. Through this linking, complete information about the driver will be available online, and it will make things easier for police to nab the accuse.

At present, the ministry has started providing 18 services related to driving license and RCs online such as renewal of DL, learner's license and change of address in DL. To link, a driving licence one has to visit the official website of the state transport department.

Here's how you can link your Aadhaar and DL:

Step 1: Visit the website of the State Road Transport Department.

Step 2: Now click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option.

Step 3: Now select the 'Driving License' option from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Enter the driving license number and click on 'Get Details'.

Step 5: Now enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and mobile number in the given space.

Step 6: After filling in the details enter the 'Submit'

Step 7: An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile. Enter the OTP to complete the process.

Benefits of linking Aadhaar card to Driving Licence

As per reports, driving licenses will get deactivated if the owner fails to link his/her Aadhaar card from DL within the specified timeframe. However, do you know that there are several benefits if you link your DL? The government will be able to track multiple license holders, will be able to track fake license holder and last but not least, the seamless functioning of State Transport Departments.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv