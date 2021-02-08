Providing a huge relief to a salaried class, EPFO had begun crediting an interest of 8.5 per cent for nearly six crore subscribers.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Providing a huge relief to a salaried class, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) had begun crediting an interest of 8.5 per cent for nearly six crore subscribers.

"We know that circumstances in 2020 weren't favourable for us. People were surprised when in 2020 beginning, we had said that we'll try to give 8.5 per cent interest on Provident Fund amount for the year 2019-2020. Today, I am here to fulfil that promise," Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar had said earlier.

EPF subscribers can check and withdraw their account balance with the Universal Account Number (UAN). However, there are many cases where the UAN is not available. In such instances, subscribers need to worry as they can still check and withdraw their account balance by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1) Visit the EPFO website at epfindia.gov.in.

Step 2) Now, you would need to click on the option that reads, "Click Here to Know your EPF Balance".

Step 3) Now you will be redirected to epfoservices.in/epfo.

Step 4) After this, click on the tab that reads, "Member Balance Information".

Step 5) Here you will have to select your state click on your EPFO office link.

Step 6) Now you would need to enter your PF account number, name and registered mobile number.

Step 7) Click on submit to check the PF amount.

How to check PF amount by missed call and SMS service?

To check your PF balance via missed call, you would need to give a call at 011-22901406 from your registered mobile number. You can also check your PF amount by sending an SMS -- EPFOHO UAN -- at 7738299899 from your registered mobile number.

Here, we would like to mention that this facility is available in English, Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali languages.

To check your PF balance in the above languages, you would need to write the first three characters of the preferred language after feeding the UAN in the SMS. For instance, EPFOHO UAN HIN.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma