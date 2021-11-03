New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card has emerged as one of the essential personal identification documents for an Indian citizen. The document is used in all private and government institutions, from getting a job to getting a loan Aadhaar card is always required. However, there are times when an individual has used an Aadhaar card at many places and is unable to keep track which becomes an issue of concern.

In order to avoid any kind of mishap and fraud, it is required that people should always keep checking their Aadhaar card history from time to time.

Here's how you can check your Aadhaar card history with the help of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of UIDAI -- uidai.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the option of My Aadhaar -- click on that

Step 3: Once you click on My Aadhaar, you will find the option of Aadhaar Authentication History -- click on that

Step 4: Now, fill in your Aadhar card number and then also fill the captcha

Step 5: Now, you have to click on the OTP verification option

Step 6: Now, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number

Step 7: Now, a tab will be opened in front of you where you have to fill in the dates from when you want to see the Aadhaar card history

Step 8: Users can also download Aadhaar history according to their own preferences.

If you feel that the Aadhar card is being misused, then you can report it on UIDAI's toll-free number 1947 or write their complaint on help@uidai.gov.in e-mail id.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen