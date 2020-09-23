Driving Licence Renewal Process: Here is how you can renew your DL via offline and online modes.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: A driving licence is one of the most important official documents for everyone as it allows you to drive vehicles across the country. The driving licence is required to be renewed on or after the expiry of its validity. Having a driving license is mandatory only for those who ride a car or bike on a public road. If you are driving a car or riding your bike on a public road without having a driving license, then a traffic inspector can issue a Challan and even your vehicle can be seized.

People get one-month validity to use the expired DL so that they can complete the renewal process of the licence. Here is how you can renew your DL in offline and online mode.

How to apply for online DL renewal

Step-1: To renew your DL, you have to go to the website of the Transport Department.

Step-2: Click on ‘Apply Online’ which available on the left side of the menu.

Step-3: Click on 'driving licence related services'.

Step-4: Choose your respective state.

Step-5: Now the user will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘Services on Driving License’.

Step-6: Read the instructions to fill the application for and click on ‘Next’.

Step-7: Key in your current license number PIN code and other personal details in the application form.

Step-8: Click ‘Renewal’.

Step-9: Now you have to upload your photo and signature. This feature is available in only a few states.

Step-10: Book a slot for a medical test, if required

Step-11: To renew the licence, you have to pay an amount of ₹ 200, which you can pay via net banking/debit card and credit card.

How to apply for offline DL renewal

Step-1: If you want to apply for DL renewal offline, then you have to visit the RTO office

Step-2: Purchase from-9

Step-3: You have to place some necessary documents along with this form. (The list of documents is given below)

Step-4: Add details of your current Driving Licence and paste a passport size photo.

Step 5: Pay Rs 200 for your renewal application

Step-6: Book a medical certificate slot if required

Step-7: You have to appear for a driving test.

Step-8: Your DL will be sent to your registered address

Documents Required For Renewal of Driving Licence (Information Source: State Transport Department):-

For Private:

1. Application in Form No.9.

2. Two copies of your recent passport size photograph.

3. Original Driving licence held.

4. Self-Attested copies of Valid Proof of age and residence.

5. Form No.1 self-declaration of physical fitness.

6. Prescribed fee

7. Valid Medical Certificate in form No.1A (In case of applicants of age above 40 years).

For Commercial licence:

1. The above documents as required in Private Licence

2. Valid Medical Certificate in form No.1A

3. Driver refreshing Training certificate in case of HMV.

4. One day/short period Re-Fresher Training course for all other categories of Commercial vehicles.

