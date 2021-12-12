New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The last date to file the Income Tax Return is set as December 31, 2021, as per the notification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). While many have filed the ITR, there are few who are yet to file it. The Income Tax Department took to their official Twitter handle and reminded people not to forget to file their ITR before December 31st, 2021.

The tax department tweeted, "Dear taxpayers, do not forget to file your income tax return this weekend. The due date for filing the income tax return for the assessment year 2021-2022 is December 31, 2021."

It should be noted that people who will not file the ITR before December 31st will have to pay a penalty, and several problems can be created for them. As of December 3, 2021, above 3 crore taxpayers have filed their ITR on the new e-filing portal of the income tax department.

"More than 3 crore Income Tax Returns have already been filed on the new e-filing portal of the Income Tax Department till 3rd Dec 2021. Have you filed yours yet? If not, please log in to http://incometax.gov.in & file your ITR for AY 2021-22 NOW to avoid a last-minute rush!," the Income Tax India tweeted.

In order to ease the hassle for taxpayers, the government launched an e-filing portal, using which one can file their ITRs online. If you have also not filed your ITR, here is a step-by-step guide through which you can file your returns easily.

Step 1: Visit the income tax e-portal

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the 'login here' option -- click on that

Step 3: Now, you have to enter your permanent account number (PAN) in the ‘enter your user ID’ option -- Now click continue

Step 4: Now, the taxpayers needs to confirm the ‘secure access message’ that they have received -- After this, click on continue

Step 5: Now, the taxpayer needs to select that whether they want to receive the six-digit one-time password (OTP) via text message or voice call -- After selecting the option, click on enter

Step 6: In order to log in to the income tax e-filing portal, individuals can also use their registered Aadhaar number or net banking

Step 7: If the taxpayer selects the Aadhaar option, then they have to provide Aadhaar number and the received OTP

Step 8: For net banking, the taxpayer has to enter their user ID and password to get access to the account

Step 9: Once the login process is completed, the IT returns for the financial year 2021-22 need to be processed as per the directions given on the screen

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen