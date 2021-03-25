With the increasing need for an Aadhaar card, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows customers to download a digital copy of their Aadhaar card.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card has become one of the most useful identity proof in today's time. If you are going to buy a new SIM card or planning to open a bank account, you need an Aadhaar card for it. Apart from this, if you want to get the benefit of PM Kisan or Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), then an Aadhaar Card is required to avail of the benefits of the schemes.

With the increasing need for an Aadhaar card, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allows customers to download a digital copy of their Aadhaar card. This can be done through its official website- uidai.gov.in- or through the mobile app mAadhaar. A person can visit the Aadhaar card centre after enrollment and can also download and print the Aadhaar card by using the enrollment ID or Aadhaar card number.

How to download and print e-Aadhaar card online using Aadhaar number

Step 1: Go to the official website of Aadhaar - uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Go to 'My Aadhaar' option and click on 'Download Aadhaar'.

Step 3: Select the 'Aadhaar' option under 'I Have' section.

Step 4: Now, enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number.

Step 5: Enter the captcha verification code and click on Send OTP option to get one time password.

Step 6: Enter the received OTP.

Step 7: Now, click on 'Verify and download' to download the electronic copy of Aadhaar.

Ways to download e-Aadhaar card using Virtual ID (VID)

Step 1: Go to the online portal of UIDAI.

Step 2: Click on 'Download Aadhaar'.

Step 3: Choose the VID option in the 'I Have' section.

Step 4: Enter virtual ID, full name, PIN code and security code.

Step 5: Now click on 'send OTP' to generate OTP.

Step 6: E-Aadhaar will be downloaded. Anyone can access it by entering an Aadhaar card password.

