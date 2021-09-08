New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The 12 digit Aadhar Card number has become one of the most important documents for people living in India. The document serves as proof of identity and is utilized in every official paperwork. From opening an account in a bank to applying for home loans, the Aadhaar Card is required everywhere.



For the longest time, UIDAI has asked the Aadhar cardholders to link their Aadhaar card with their registered mobile numbers in order to download the official document. However, now the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has made it easy for people to download their Aadhaar card without needing the registered mobile number. If you are one among them, then this article will guide you step by step as to how you can download an Aadhaar card without a registered mobile number.



Step 1: Visit the official UIDAI website.



Step 2: From the drop-down menu in the top right corner on the homepage you will find the option of 'My Aadhaar" -- select that



Step 3: Now you will land on a page where you will find the option of Order Aadhaar Reprint -- click on that



Step 4: After this, you have to enter your 12 digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit Virtual Identification Number (VID)



Step 5: Now enter the security code



Step 6: Now you will find the option of 'My Mobile number is not registered' -- click on that



Step 7: Now you have to fill in your alternative number or non-registered mobile number



step 8: Once entered the non-associated mobile number -- click on the 'Send OTP' option



Step 9: Now in last you have to tick on the terms and condition checkbox and click on submit



Step 10: Once you have completed all the processes, a preview Aadhaar letter will appear on your screen for further verification. After this, you need to select the option of make payment and now you have to submit your digital signature in order to download the PDF.



Step 11: Now you will receive a service request number through SMS which will help you in tracking your application status until the Aadhaar letter is dispatched.

