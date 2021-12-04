New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents which is needed almost everywhere for undertaking any kind of government and private sector work. In order to ease the hassle of users who hold a hard copy of Aadhaar cards, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) keeps coming up with all new facilities, and one among them is downloading the Aadhaar card online.

The Aadhaar card issuing body UIDAI has issued an Aadhaar direct link through which users can download their 12-digit unique ID. One can easily download the Aadhaar Card using the direct Aadhaar link eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in/ as per the user’s convenience.

In a tweet dated June 28, 2021, the UIDAI said, “You can choose to download ‘Regular Aadhaar’ that displays the complete Aadhaar number or ‘Masked Aadhaar’ which shows only the last four digits."

The UIDAI further shared a video on how to download the Aadhaar card via direct link. “Download your Aadhaar from https://t.co/C190bVXBCk anytime anywhere. You can choose to download ‘Regular Aadhaar’ that displays the complete Aadhaar number or ‘Masked Aadhaar’ which shows only the last four digits," it wrote.

How to Download Aadhaar from Direct Link

Step 1: Visit the website eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, you will find the option of ‘Download Electronic Copy of Your Aadhaar’ -- click on that

Step 3: If you wish to get a masked Aadhaar card click on the option ‘I want a Masked Aadhaar’

Step 4: Now, click on send OTP option. You will receive a 'One Time Password' on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Step 5: Once you receive the OTP, enter it and click on the ‘Submit’ option

Step 6: After submitting, you will get the option of ‘Download Aadhaar’ after which you can download the PDF version.

Step 7: Now, you can easily access your Aadhaar card securely by using the first four digits of your date of birth as the password

Step 8: You can save the PDF version of Aadhaar on your phone for future reference.

What is Masked Aadhaar Card?

A masked Aadhaar card refers to a document where the first eight digits of your Aadhaar number will be hidden for security purposes.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen