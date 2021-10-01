New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: It is always embarrassing for people to show their Aadhaar card photograph as most of us applied for the document years ago and now the photograph on the card is really old. Sometimes, the picture is used on the Aadhaar card is unrecognisable that makes things difficult for people. However, with the help of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the Aadhaar issuing body, people can easily change their photos on their Aadhaar cards.



One can also change their photo on Aadhaar Card by visiting the nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre or Aadhaar Sewa Kendra. However, first, that person needs to download the Aadhaar Enrolment Form from UIDAI’s website to update his or her photo.



So if you also want to change the existing photo on your Aadhaar Card, then here is a step-by-step guide for it:



Step 1: First download the Aadhaar Enrolment from UIDAI’s official website.



Step 2: Now you need to enter the necessary details in the form, then submit it to the Aadhaar Enrolment executive.



Step 3: After which the Aadhaar Card executive will verify your details along with biometric details.



Step 4: Now the Aadhaar Card executive will click a fresh photo of yours at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre/ Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.



Step 5: Now you have to pay Rs. 25 plus GST in order to avail of the photo change service.



Step 6: The Aadhar executive will share an acknowledgement slip with the update request number (URN).



Step 7: With the help of URN, you can easily check the Aadhaar update status online on the UIDAI’s official website.



The Aadhaar card is one of the most essential documents for an Indian citizen. From buying a mobile connection to getting a loan, the document always plays an essential role

