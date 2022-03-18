New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar Card is necessary for every Indian, and it is one of the most important documents. It is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), and it contains information such as the name, photo, address, etc. of the cardholder along with a 12-digit identification number. Aadhaar card is required for many important works like opening bank accounts, and it also serves as your official identity.

UIDAI makes Aadhaar cards, and it also provides the facility to make changes to them. If you have to make any changes to the Aadhaar card, then it is done through UIDAI only. Many information like address, photo, mobile number, email id can be updated, including the correction in the name. Many people complain that their current photo on the Aadhaar card does not look good, and if this is the case with you too, then you can update your previous photo with a new 'good looking photo'. Learn about the steps you can follow to update your photo on your Aadhaar Card.

Steps to update the Aadhaar Card Photo:

Visit the UIDAI website.

Download Aadhaar Enrollment Form.

Fill in the required details in the form.

Go to the Aadhaar Enrollment Center and submit the form.

Your new picture will be taken here.

You will be required to pay Rs 100 and GST.

After this, you will be given an acknowledgement slip.

You will also get an Update Request Number (URN).

With URN, you can track the update of your Aadhaar card.

The updates may take up to 90 days.

Go to the Aadhaar Enrollment Center to get your photo clicked for your Aadhaar card. If you do not go well prepared for your picture, then your photo will not look good, and the purpose for which you want to update the photo will remain incomplete.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav