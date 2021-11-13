New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card, which was introduced in 2009, is one of the most crucial documents owned by a citizen of India. From taking a loan to buying a house, the document is required in every field. Since the document is identification proof, it can be linked with your mobile number, PAN card, provident fund ID, and other such areas.

The provider of the document, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), allows users to do a bunch of different work under one umbrella. With the help of UIDAI's official website, one can change their address, age, name, gender, and biometric just in a few clicks. If you also want to change your address, there here’s how you can update your address on your Aadhaar card online.

Step 1: Visit the official website -- uidai.gov.in on your phone or computer.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, you will find the option of My Aadhaar’ on the top left corner in the drop-down menu -- click on that

Step 3: Now another page will get opened in front of you, where on the top left corner under the ‘Update Aadhaar section’ you will find the option of ‘Update Demographics Data Online’ -- click on that

Step 4: Now, click on the ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’ link and fill in the necessary details in the boxes.

Step 5: Once it is done, enter your Aadhaar number and captcha as needed.

Step 6: Click on the 'send OTP' button

Step 7: Now, you will receive a six-digit one-time password (OTP) on your registered mobile number -- enter it.

Step 8: Now, click on the ‘demographics data’ option. Now you can update the relevant information accordingly

Step 9: Once you have filled in the required information -- click on proceed

Step 10: In order to provide authenticity to your update request, you have to upload scanned colour copies of verification documents. In case of changing address, need to provide proof of address (POA).

Step 11: Now, click on submit and preview the changes you have made. You will receive an update request number (URN) by UIDAI through which you can check the status of the Aadhaar card update process.

