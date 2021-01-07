The resident can use the online appointment service to book appointments in 'Aadhaar Seva Kendra’ for themselves or a family member or friend. The ‘Aadhaar Seva Kendra’ is open all 7 days of the week from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (IST).

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: To provide an ease to the Aadhaar Cardholders, the government has set up Aadhaar Sevan Kendras to deliver all services and queries of a person related to Aadhaar. The Aadhaar Seva Kendras also have online appointment booking system just like that for a passport. Now if you have to make a change in your Aadhaar card or have to apply for new Aadhaar card, you don't have to wait in queues outside banks or post office as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has opened online appointment booking facilities.

The resident can use the online appointment service to book appointments in 'Aadhaar Seva Kendra’ for themselves or a family member or friend. The ‘Aadhaar Seva Kendra’ is open all 7 days of the week from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. (IST). These services are available for any resident of India (including NRIs) at any Aadhaar Seva Kendra across the country.

Here's how to book an online appointment to avail of Aadhaar services:

- First visit www.uidai.gov.in to book an appointment

- Click on "Book an Appointment" from the "My Aadhaar" drop-down menu option

- Select city and location from the drop-down menu. Click on "Proceed to Book Appointment"

- Submit your mobile number. An OTP will be sent to you for verification.

- Submit Aadhaar details and personal information.

- Choose a date and time of your choice.

- You will be provided with a booking appointment number.

The Aadhaar Seva Kendra works like Passport Seva Kendra where the token system is used. The applicant first needs to get a token and then move forward to a verifier to get his/her documents checked. After the verification process, the applicant shall move to cash counters for the payment of fees. It is to be noted that while the enrolment is free, any update in Aadhaar details will be charged with a fee.

Following Aadhaar services are available for users at Aadhaar Seva Kendra:

- Fresh Aadhaar enrolment

- Name Update

- Address Update

- Mobile No. Update

- Email ID Update

- Date of Birth Update

- Gender Update

- Biometric (Photo + Fingerprints + Iris)

