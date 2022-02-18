New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar Card is counted as one of the most important documents an Indian citizen has. The document is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and it is a 12-digit identification number. The documents contain information such as biometrics, photo, address, etc.

UIDAI provides different facilities such as they can update their details online or offline. However, if you want to change details such as iris and fingerprint, then you have to visit the nearby Aadhaar Enrollment Centre.

The Aadhaar Cardholder also has to pay Rs 100 (plus GST) for the service. Besides that, one can easily check the process on the UIDAI website. The changed details take a total of 90 days in order to reflect on the Aadhaar portal.

One can also change their photo on Aahdaar card by following these simple steps:

To update the photo, one can follow the below-mentioned steps

Step 1: Go to the official website -- uidai.gov.in

Step 2: Now, the Aadhaar cardholder has to download the Aadhaar enrollment form and fill the details in it

Step 3: The Aadhaar cardholder then have to submit the form to the nearest Aadhaar Enrollment Centre

Step 4: A new picture will be taken of the Aadhaar cardholder once the executive cross-check the details

Step 5: Now, the Aadhaar cardholder will be asked to pay Rs 100 plus GST

Step 6: Once the payment is done, the person can collect the acknowledgment slip with the Update Request Number (URN)

Step 7: The details will be updated in 90 days

Step 8: With the URN number, the document holder can check the Aadhaar card update status on the UIDAI website

NOTE: One cannot update his or her picture through Self Service Update Portal online.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen