New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar Card is a very important document for every Indian citizen. It is issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which contains a 12 digit identification number. This number serves as proof of identity and address of the citizen in the country. The Aadhaar Card also carries the name of the person, photo, address, and contact number.

Since, it is natural for people to change their mobile phone numbers or shift from one place to another, resulting in an address change, updating the information on your Aadhaar is also important. Here's how you can update your information on the Aadhaar card.

Steps to update name, address, gender, and DoB on Aadhaar Card

1) Visit www.uidai.gov.in

2) Click on ‘Update Demographics Data Online’ under ‘My Aadhaar’ tab.

3) A new tab will open on your screen. Click on ‘Proceed to Update Aadhaar’.

4) You will be required to enter your Aadhaar number and captcha code. Click on OTP.

5) A one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

6) Enter the OTP to proceed further. The OTP received via SMS on your mobile phone is valid for 10 minutes only.

7) Click on ‘Update Demographics Data’.

8) Select the options you want to update.

9) You will be required to upload the documents as well. For instance, in the case of name, you will be required to submit a scanned copy of proof of identity such as PAN, Passport, etc. In the case of date of birth, a scanned copy of the date of birth would be required such as a Passport, etc, PAN, birth certificate, etc. In the case of gender update, no documents are required to be uploaded. Once the documents are uploaded and correct details are entered, you will be redirected to make the payment.

10) Once the payment is done, an update request number (URN) will be generated. You can download your acknowledgment copy as well.

Steps to change mobile number on Aadhar Card

1) Visit a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre.

2) Fill out the Aadhaar Update/Correction Form.

3) Give form to an Aadhaar executive.

4) Pay INR 30 fee for the service.

5) You get an acknowledgment slip containing the URN.

6) URN becomes usable for status checks for request updates.

7) The mobile number gets updated in Aadhaar’s database within 3 months.



Steps to change the Aadhaar Card photo

1) Visit the nearest Aadhaar Permanent Enrolment Centre. You can find the nearest center by locating an Enrolment center.

2) Collect the Aadhaar enrolment form. You can also download the form by visiting the official website of UIDAI.

3) Fill in the relevant details on the form. Provide the form and give the biometric details.

4) A photograph of you will be taken by the executive.

5) The biometric details will need to be provided for approval.

6) A fee of Rs.100 will need to be paid to update the Biometrics details on the Aadhaar.

7) An acknowledgment slip will be provided to you with an Update Request Number (URN) mentioned on it. You can check the status of your request by using the URN.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha