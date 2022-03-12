New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Have you been wanting to apply for a loan from banks, but somehow your application gets rejected? Well, it could be because of a poor Cibil score which is a major factor that determines your candidature along with work experience, income etc. Do not worry, if you don't know what Cibil is or how to improve it to get a loan from banks, we are here to help you with everything that you need to know about Cibil and its process. Let us start with knowing what Cibil means.

What is Cibil?

Cibil, also known as credit score stands for Credit Information Bureau (India) Ltd. It is a three-digit score, ranging from 300-900, which reflects your creditworthiness. It is a key factor for banks or any other lender to decide the eligibility of applicants before approving loans or issuing credit cards. The RBI mandate requires all lenders to check the Cibil score of every loan/credit card applicant before giving a loan to them. If you have a low Cibil score, the bank gets the impression that you may have poor credit management skills.



How ro improve Cibil/ Credit score:

1 Make timely payments of EMIs

If you have a loan account running, make sure to pay your EMIs on time as non-payment or delay can lower your credit score. Such things get reflected in your credit history thereby lowering your chances of getting a loan.

2. Low balance

If you are using a credit card and have used it to its upper limit without paying the due amount, it suggests a poor financial condition. This is why banks avoid giving loans to such people. Always, repay a sufficient amount in credit cards to create a good impression.

3. Avoid too many credit cards

It is suggested to have a safe number of credit cards based on your income to keep them well managed. longevity and timely payment of bills of such accounts can increase the Cibil score. It reflects your paying capacity to the lender.

4. Report and resolve inaccuracies

It is possible to have inaccurate information reflected in your credit history. This could happen because of a lack of updates or technical glitches. Report such inaccuracies to your lender and get it resolved to keep your Cibil clean.

NOTE: You may not have generated a Cibil score, if you don't have a running loan account. It is important to take a loan or finance something to develop a credit history.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha