New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Digitalisation has made people's life easier. Either it's paying bills or registering government documents, everything can be done without any hassle. Now you can even register for your PAN card online or even do the verification by visiting the official website of the income tax department at incometax.gov.in.



On official website of the income tax department, you will have to search for "Verify Your PAN" on the homepage. Once you click on that option, you will have to fill in the necessary details like date of birth, mobile number and name.



The IT department has informed people that applying for PAN has become quite easy. For this, people need their Aadhaar card and a registered mobile number that will help them to get their instant PAN or e-PAN in less than 10 minutes.



What is e-PAN?



It refers to a digitally signed PAN card based on the e-KYC data of the Aadhaar card. This facility is only available for people who have a valid Aadhaar card. The e-PAN is issued in a PDF format and this type of document not only saves time for people but also reduces the use of plastic or paper.



Here's how you can apply for e- PAN



Step 1: Visit the official page of the Income Tax Department at https://www.incometax.gov.in/iec/foportal/



Step 2: You will find an option of applying for e-PAN on the homepage of the website



Step 3: Once you click on that you will land on a new page where you will see a hyperlink that reads, ‘Get New e-PAN’. Click it’



Step 4: A new page will open and you will be asked to fill in the necessary details like Aadhaar number, mobile number and date of birth. Once done you will receive an OTP for verifying your details



Step 5: Once you enter the details tap on the submit option



With the help of these steps, you can check the status of your e-PAN or download it



Step 1: Visit the official page of the Income Tax Department and click on the tab related to e-PAN



Step 2: You land on a new page wherein you will find the option of ‘Check Status/ Download PAN’. Click it



Step 3: On that particular page you will be asked to enter your Aadhaar number and later you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Once you verify the OTP you will know the status of your PAN



Note: If your e-PAN has been generated, then you will be able to download it.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen