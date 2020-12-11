India is already one of Walmart's top sourcing markets, with annual exports worth about USD 3 billion. This will now be tripled to USD 10 billion each year by 2027.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Multinational retail corporation Walmart has announced it will triple its exports of goods from India to USD 10 billion each year by 2027 -- a move that would provide a significant boost to micro, small, and medium sized enterprises (MSEs) across the country.

In a statement published on its website, the company said the expansion in sourcing will include helping develop hundreds of new suppliers in categories such as food, pharmaceuticals, consumables, health and wellness and general merchandise, along with apparel, homeware, and other key Indian export categories.

"As an international retailer that brings value to customers and communities worldwide, Walmart understands that local entrepreneurs and manufacturers are vital to the success of the global retail sector. And we see huge potential for Indian suppliers to grow their businesses by leveraging the unique scale and global distribution opportunity Walmart provides," Doug McMillon, president and chief executive officer of Walmart Inc. said.

McMillion said that by accelerating its annual India exports in the coming years, the company is supporting the Male in India initiative and helping more local businesses reach international customers while creating more jobs in India.

As part of the new move, Walmart, which has sourced goods from India for more than 20 years, will further strengthen development of the supply chain ecosystem in the country, both by boosting existing exporters and by expanding the nation's pool of export-ready business.

The company noted that India is already one of Walmart's top sourcing markets, with annual exports worth about USD 3 billion. This will now be tripled to USD 10 billion each year by 2027.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja