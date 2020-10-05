Waiver of compund interest on loans: The central government has been asked to consider the concerns of the real estate and power producers.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday said that the Centre's affidavit on waiving "interest on interest" on repayment of loans up to Rs 2 crore during the six-month moratorium period granted in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, was not satisfactory and asked for a fresh version in a week.

The top court granted the Reserve Bank of India and the Centre a week’s time to file additional affidavits on the issue, adding that it will next hear the matter on October 13.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta