The integration of Vodafone and Idea, into one brand, is believed to be the company's efforts to reduce the cost of maintaining two brands.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aiming to take on its rivals, Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea on Monday launched the unified brand ‘Vi’ to attract new customers and raise Rs 25,000 crore to expand network operations of India’s third-largest telecom operator.

"The brand integration not only marks the completion of the largest telecom merger in the world but also sets us on our future journey to offer world-class digital experiences to one billion Indians on our strong 4G network," said Managing Director and CEO Ravinder Takkar.

The move came a few days after the Supreme Court allowed telecom operators 10 years for staggered payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR)-related dues.

What’s new in ‘Vi’?

"VI is built to be strong, ever-dependable, agile, intuitive and a brand in tune with the needs of the customers in these ever-changing times. It is designed to help customers move ahead in life, for a better today and a brighter tomorrow, " Vodafone Idea said in a release.

Vodafone Idea said that it has accomplished the world’s largest network integration in record time. According to Vodafone Idea, ‘Vi’ will bring important meaning to the lives of millions of customers across India. Vi’s positioning is built around this promise and will focus on meeting the customer needs to help them thrive, the company said.

The rebranding decision also comes amid the company’s plans to raise funds. Vodafone Idea on Friday said it will raise up to Rs 25,000 crore. Its board approved fundraising after getting clarity from the Supreme Court on staggered payment of government dues.

Plans and offers under Vi:

The telecom major has also revamped its prepaid plans offering some lucrative plan for its customers.

- The new Rs. Rs 249 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls, 1.5 GB data per day, for a validity of 28 days.

- Rs 299 plan offers 4 GB data per day which is valid for 28 days.

- The company is also offering Rs 399 prepaid plan with 1.5 GB data per day, for a validity of 56 days.

- Vodafone Idea under Vi is also offering Rs 599 plan with 1.5 GB data per day valid for 84 days.

Talktime top-ups:

- The company is also offering Talktime top-ups ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 1000.

Data Top-ups:

- Vi will also offer data top-up starting from Rs 16 which will offer 1 GB for 24 hours.

- The data plan of Rs 48 will offer 3GB data for 28 days.

- Rs 98 data plan will offer 12GB data for 28 days

- Rs 251 data plan will offer 50GB data valid for 28 days.

Apart from the above-mentioned offers, the company is also offering SMS offers of Rs 26 and Rs 36. For international calls the company is offering Rs 295, Rs 995 and Rs 1495 offering 4G roaming and unlimited data packs.

Relief from SC on AGR dues:

The Supreme Court last week awarded telecom companies 10-years time to clear their AGR dues with 10 per cent to be paid by March 31, 2021. The three-judge bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra pronounced its verdict and laid down the timeframe for the telcos to clear the dues.

He ordered them to clear 10 per cent of their total dues by March-end next year, while the remaining amount will be paid in instalments till March 31, 2031.

Vodafone Idea was hit hard by the Supreme Court ruling in October last year when it was asked to pay Rs 58,254 crore of AGR dues to the government. The telecom has paid Rs 7,854 crore as AGR to the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). In the April to June quarter, the company reported a net loss of Rs 25,460 crore.

Posted By: Talib Khan