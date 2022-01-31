New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Vistara Airline has cancelled several flights in the month of February. As per the Aviation industry's sources, the airline had cancelled and rescheduled many of its flights for the month of February in the past few days. The deed was done because of low demand for flights, sources in aviation disclosed on Sunday.

The Vistara spokesperson for Vistara told PTI that the airline is adjusting its "capacity to demand" due to the "volatility" in the Indian aviation market caused by the COVID-19 wave and the resulting restrictions from the states.

Meanwhile, many passengers who had already bought tickets of the flight and had to face the cancellatiom went furious over the airlines. Taking to Twitter they raised concern over the unavailablity of Vistara's customer care.

"Dear Vistara airlines You have cancelled a ticket from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar on February 5. Your customer care number is a cheap gimmick I think. No one responds and It's been busy for 48 hours. Please refund the full amount ASAP," Shibashis Prusti, a scientist of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) tweeted.

Another Vistara passenger, Sanjit Kumar Das, said on Sunday afternoon that his Bhubaneswar-Delhi flight has been cancelled and he has attempted to reach customer service "without any luck".

Responding to the same, a Vistara spokesperson on Monday said that they are offering a waiver of the change fee for one-time rescheduling on all direct bookings with travel until March 31.

"After a sharp decline in demand for air travel, due to the surge in COVID-19 numbers and restrictions imposed by various state governments, we are observing a marginal increase in traffic in February compared to the previous month," Vistara Spokesperson said.

"However, in view of volatility, we continue to closely monitor the situation and adjust capacity to demand. With the objective of minimising inconvenience to customers, we're offering a waiver of change fee for one-time rescheduling on all direct bookings with travel until 31 March," they added.

Due to Covid-19 any other flights have also been affected as the air travel was slashed. Recently, the country's largest airline IndiGo had announced the withdrawal of 20 percent of its scheduled flights due to low demand.

Posted By: Ashita Singh