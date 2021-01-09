Vistara Airfare Sale: Vistara is offering heavy discounts on domestic flights on the occasion of its sixth anniversary. Under the "Grand sixth anniversary sale", customers can book tickets for travel between April 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021 for as less as Rs 1,299.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Vistara, the full-service airline venture of Tata Sons Ltd and Singapore Airlines Ltd, is offering heavy discounts on domestic flights on the occasion of its sixth anniversary. Under the "Grand sixth anniversary sale", customers can book tickets for travel between April 1, 2021 and September 30, 2021 for as less as Rs 1,299. The 48-hour offer opened after midnight of January 8 and will be applicable until 23:59 hours of January 9.

The airline is offering Economy class tickets at a discounted price of Rs 1,299, Premium Economy class tickets for Rs 2099 and Business Class tickets for Rs 5,996. The website has shared a compressed list of indicative fares on the sale section of its official website.

"We are ecstatic to be completing 6 glorious years of flying the skies and taking people home. In celebration of this milestone, we are happy to announce a 48-hour only 'The Grand 6th Anniversary Sale' across our domestic network. One-way all-in fares start at Rs 1,299 for Economy Class, Rs 2,099 for Premium Economy, and Rs 5,999 for Business Class," the airlines said in a statement.

"Booking open from 00:01 hours on 8th January 2021 till 23:59 hours on 9th January 2021, for travel between 1st April 2021 and 30th September 2021(blackout dates apply)," it added.

How to book tickets

A customer can book the airline tickets either on Vistara's website, their iOS and Android apps, at Vistara's Airport Ticket Offices, through their call centre, through online travel agencies, or through travel agents.

Consider these Terms and Conditions before booking:

Seats are on sale on every Vistara flight, though in limited quantities. Regular fares will be applicable once these limited seats are sold out on first come first serve basis. The offer is applicable on one-way travel and on direct domestic flights only. The discount cannot be clubbed with additional offers.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja