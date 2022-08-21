Vijay Shekhar Sharma Reappointed As CEO And MD Of Paytm

Vijay Shekhar Sharma has been reappointed as Paytm Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer on Sunday after 99.67 per cent of shareholders voted in favour of him. Under Vijay Shekhar Sharma's leadership, Paytm has established itself as the pioneer of QR payments, the market leader in digital payments, and constantly innovating in payments and digital financial services.

The company's shareholders have voted with a 99.67 per cent majority in favour of Vijay Shekhar Sharma's reappointment as the Managing Director for five more years, designated as "Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer" of the company.

"The resounding votes of almost 100 per cent in favour of his reappointment reflects investors' faith in the company's leadership and also shows that they remain confident about the company's growth and profitability target," an official statment said.

Earlier in May 2022, OCL's Board of Directors approved the reappointment of Mr Sharma as Managing Director. Now, his remuneration is fixed for the next three years without any annual increment, unlike the policy/practice applicable to all other employees of the company.

During the AGM, the shareholders also duly passed the resolutions for reappointment of Ravi Chandra Adusumalli to the Board, the appointment of Madhur Deora as whole-time Director designated as Executive Director, President and Group Chief Financial Officer of the company along with his remuneration, and approval of contribution to Charitable and other Funds and the receipt, consideration and adoption of the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2022.

"We are thankful to our shareholders for their unwavering support and faith in our leadership. We remain committed to building a large, profitable company and creating long-term shareholder value, while driving financial inclusion in the country," Paytm spokesperson said.

(With Agencies Inputs)