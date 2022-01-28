New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Ahead of Union Budget 2022, Finance Ministry appointed Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as new Chief Economic Advisor. Nageswaran succeeds former Chief Economic Advisor KV Subramanian who returned to academia at the end of his three-year tenure in December.

"Prior to this appointment, Dr. Nageswaran has worked as a writer, author, teacher and consultant. He has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore and has published extensively," Union Finance Ministry said in a statement.

Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran is a renowned academic and former executive with Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group.

Nageswaran graduated with a post-graduate diploma in Management (MBA) from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad in 1985. He later pursued a doctoral degree from the University of Massachusetts in 1994 for his work on the empirical behaviour of exchange rates.

Between 1994 and 2011, Nageswaran held several leadership roles in macro-economic and capital market research for several private wealth management institutions in Switzerland and in Singapore.

Nageswaran helped co-found the Takshashila Institution, an independent centre for research and education in public policy and helped launch the first impact investment fund of the Aavishkaar Group in 2001.

Nageswaran is also a visiting distinguished professor of economics at Krea University in Andhra Pradesh. He also worked as a consultant in Prime Minister’s economic advisory council between 2019 and 2021. He has also co-authored multiple books, including ‘The Rise of Finance: Causes, Consequences and Cures’ and ‘The Economics of Derivatives’.

More to follow...

Posted By: Mukul Sharma