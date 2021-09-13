A new US House Bill (HR 1044), if passed, is expected to help thousands of Indian IT professionals who are currently stuck in an agonising Green Card backlog in America. The new US Bill proposes permanent residency for a supplemental fee.

Kabul | Jagran Business Desk: Coming as good news for millions of Indians stuck for years in the employment-based Green Card backlog in the US, a new House bill, if passed, can fulfill their hope for a lawful permanent residency in America by paying a supplemental fee.

According to the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee an employment-based immigrant applicant with a "priority date that is more than 2 years before" can adjust to permanent residence without numerical limits by paying a "supplemental fee of $5,000." The fee is $50,000 for the EB-5 category (immigrant investors) and the provisions expire in 2031, Forbes magazine reported.

For those who are family-based immigrants and are sponsored by a US citizen with a "priority date that is more than 2 years before", the fee for getting a Green Card would be USD 2,500.

If an applicant's priority date is not within two years but they are required to be present in the country the supplement fee would be $1,500 according to the committee print. This fee would be in addition to any administrative processing fee paid by the applicant.

The bill does not contain permanent structural changes to the legal immigration system, including eliminating country caps for green cards or increasing the annual quotas of H-1B visas. Before becoming law, the provisions would have to pass the Judiciary Committee, the House of Representatives, and the Senate and be signed by the president.

For the unversed, a Green Card officially known as a Permanent Resident Card is a document issued to immigrants as evidence that the bearer has been granted the privilege of residing permanently in the US.

