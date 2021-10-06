New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In order to avoid any kind of fraud associated with the Aadhaar card, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has emphasised Aadhaar cardholders keep their registered mobile number updated all the time. Without a second thought, the Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents for a person residing in India. The document works as identity proof and helps in various aspects.



The Ministry of Communications posted a tweet on September 20, in which it said, “Always keep your mobile number updated in Aadhaar. If you have any doubt about whether your correct mobile number or email has been linked with Aadhaar, you can verify the same using this link: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/verify-email-mobile.”



If you also want to update your mobile number in your Aadhaar card then you can visit the closest Permanent Aadhaar Centre (PAC), or can do it online with the help of these simple steps.



Step 1: Go to the official website of UIDAI-- https://uidai.gov.in/



Step2: On the home page of the website you will find the link of 'My Aadhaar' -- click on it



Step 3: Now a new window will be opened in front of you that reads Aadhaar Services and select Verify Email/Mobile Number



Step 4: Enter your twelve-digit Aadhaar number (UID)



Step 5: Now you have to fill in your correct contact details like -- mobile number or Email ID



Step 6: Complete captcha verification



Step 7: Click on the Send OTP option



Meanwhile, a person who lives in India irrespective of age and gender is required to have an Aadhaar Card. The person who enrols himself or herself has to provide biometric and demographic information during the process which is free of cost.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen