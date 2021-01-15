Aadhaar card is one of the most sought-after and trusted documents in the country today and indispensable for availing several public subsidy and unemployment benefit schemes. Most of the common changes in your Aadhaar card, such as your phone number, address or email id, can be made online.

New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Aadhaar card is one of the most sought-after and trusted documents in the country today and indispensable for availing several public subsidy and unemployment benefit schemes. From applying for jobs to buying food grains from government ration, Aadhaar is the first thing you need and so it is necessary to keep it up to date. Most of the common changes in your Aadhaar card, such as your phone number, address or email id, can be made sitting at home, while for rest you may have to visit the Aadhaar kendra or Update centre. Let us look at home you can make the common changes in your Aadhaar card online in minutes.

Step by Step process of updating your Aadhaar card online:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), a statutory authority established in 2009.

Step 2: On the homepage, you will see 'Proceed to Aadhaar Update' option. Click on it.

Step 3: Fill the details asked by the website and type in the Captcha

Step 4: Enter the OTP you will receive on your mobile phone

Step 5: Make the required changes and click on update.

The UIDAI will only send the OTP on the registered mobile number. Furthermore, you can updated only a few details, namely your mobile number, address, gender, name, date of birth and language online. To update your biometric or changing the details of your guardian, you will have to visit the Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Update Centre.

