So if you want to change your address on Aadhaar card with or without documents, the UIDAI will help you both ways.

New Delhi | Jagran Business desk: Aadhaar Card is a simple yet significant document that has spread to all spheres of life. Whether you are applying for a PAN Card or filing income tax returns or want to avail subsidy, you need this document at every step. One of the primary advantages of this facility is that it lays more emphasis on online modifications and saves the cardholders efforts to make physical visits to the Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

So if you want to change your address with or without documents, the UIDAI will help you both ways. If your mobile number is registered with Aadhaar, you can update your address either through the UIDAI portal, uidai.gov.in, or mobile app mAadhaar. In this article, we are sharing step-by-step details of updating address on Aadhaar card with or without documents

Here are the steps to update the Aadhaar card address without documents

Step 1: Visit the official website of the UIDAI — uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Address Validation Letter’ under ‘My Aadhaar’ menu

Step 3: A new page will open which reads– ‘Request for Address Validation Letter’.

Step 4: Enter the valid 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit Virtual ID

Step 5: Submit the ‘Captcha Code’ for verification

Step 6: Click on ‘Send OTP’ button

Step 7: Enter the 6-digit OTP received on the registered number or 8-digit TOTP

Step 8: Click on the ‘Login’ button

Step 7: An SMS will be sent to the verifier with a link on his/her registered mobile number to give consent for the update

Step 8: Once the verifier clicks on the link he/she will receive another SMS for the verification of OTP

Step 9: Enter the OTP sent on the registered mobile number and captcha code for verification

Step 10: Once it is verified, you will get a Service Request Number (SRN) through an SMS

Step 11: Now, log in with ‘SRN’, preview address, edit local language (if required). Tick mark the declaration and then click on the ‘Submit’ button

Step 12: Edit the address in the local language and click on the ‘Save’ button

Step 13: Now tick against the declaration and ‘Submit’ request

Step 14: You will receive the ‘Address Validation Letter‘ with the ‘Secret Code’ sent to the verifier’s address via post

Step 15: Revisit the ‘SSUP’ (UIDAI) website and click on the ‘Proceed to Update Address’ link

Step 16: Once again login with Aadhaar and select ‘Update Address via Secret Code’ option

Step 17: Enter the ‘Secret Code’. then , preview the new address and click on the ‘Submit’ button

In case you have documents, the updation can be done through OTP or a one-time passcode-based verification method via the user's registered mobile.

If you want to update your address using documents

Step 1: Visit the Aadhaar self-service update portal and click on the 'proceed to update address' option.

Step 2: Log in using the Aadhaar number, registered mobile number, and OTP.

Step 3: In case of valid address proof, click on 'Proceed to Update Address.'

Step 4: Enter the 12-digit Aadhaar number and click on 'Send OTP.'

Step 5: Enter the OTP and login to the Aadhaar account.

Step 6: Enter the new address after selecting the 'update address via address proof' option. One can also use the 'Update Address vis Secret Code' option.

Step 7: Enter the residential address mentioned in the 'Proof of Address.'

Step 8: Now, select the document type that is to be submitted as address proof.

Step 9: Upload the scanned copy of the address proof and click on the 'Submit' button.

Step 10: Aadhaar update request will be accepted and a 14-digit Update Request Number (URN) will be generated.

How to Check Status

Visit the UIDAI portal and select the "check online address update status" option under "update Aadhaar". Here is the direct link.

Enter the Aadhaar number along with either the Update Request Number or Service Request Number to proceed. Enter the one-time passcode received on the registered mobile.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha