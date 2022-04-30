New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: In a bid to provide financial assistance to widowed women, the Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a pension scheme under the name 'Uttar Pradesh Vidhwa Widow Pension Yojna'. The scheme provides financial assistance to only widowed women living below the poverty line in the state. It is meant for widowed women whose age is between 18 to 60 years. Under the scheme, such women get Rs 500 every month from the state government.

Here's all you need to know about the scheme:

Eligibility Criteria

The applicant widow woman should be a permanent resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The age of the applicant should not be less than 18 years and not more than 60 years.

The annual income limit of the applicant and her family should not exceed Rs 2 lakh per annum from all sources.

The applicant should not be taking benefit of pension from any other scheme of the State or Central Government.

How to apply online: Step-by-step process

Step 1- First go to the Integrated Social Pension Portal (sspy-up.gov.in).

Step 2- Then click on Destitute Women Pension >> Apply Online.

Step 3- Then you will be asked to fill out the application form for women welfare department, destitute women pension after the death of husband.

Step 4- There you have to fill in information such as District, Resident, Name, Gender, Category, Husband Name, Full Address, Tehsil, Mobile Number, Bank Details, Income Details.

Step 5- Next upload the required documents such as– Date of Birth / Age Certificate, death certificate etc.

Step 6- After all this information is filed, then you need to enter the security code and click on the “Submit” button.

Note: Remember to take a printout of the application submission for future references.

Documents required for the scheme

Aadhar card of the applicant

Husband's death certificate

Residence certificate

Income certificate

Age certificate

Bank account passbook

Mobile number

Passport size photo

