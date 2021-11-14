New Delhi | Jagran Business Desk: Vehicle owners whose number plate's last digit is 0 and 1, should get High Security Registration Plate (HSRP) installed immediately since the closing date for the same is scheduled to be completed on Monday (November 15). If not done, vehicle owners may have to pay a hefty fine. Relief will be available only to those who have a receipt or other evidence of online booking of HSRP.

Furthermore, despite Transport Commissioner Dheeraj Sahu issuing orders for the same, vehicle owners have not shown interest in installing HSRP yet.

Earlier, the date of installation of HSRP in two wheeler, four wheeler, and commercial vehicles was July 15. Due to COVID-19, the deadline for getting the number plates installed was extended to September 30 by the Transport Department. In addition, the date for the vehicles of private vehicle owners has been fixed according to the numbers.

Here are the dates decided according to the last digit of the number plate.

By November 15, 2021 - Those private vehicles registered in all the districts of the state whose number is 0 and 1 at the end.

By 15 February 2022 - Registered vehicles with 2 and 3 at the end of the number.

By 15th May 2022- Registered vehicles with 4 and 5 at the end of the last number.

By August 15, 2022 - Registered vehicles with 6 and 7 at the end of the number.

By November 15, 2022 - Registered vehicles with 8 and 9 at the end of the number.

Fine for not applying number plates

If caught driving a vehicle without HSRP installed, the owner of the vehicle will be in the midst of fine and challan. Under the Motor Vehicle Act, there is a rule of fine of five thousand rupees for writing a number plate without a number plate or arbitrarily.

Meanwhile, there has been no change in the dates as of now. The owners of the vehicle should install a new registration plate as per the rules. Otherwise, they will have to go through the process of challan and fine in the coming days.

