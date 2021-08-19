7th Pay Commission Latest News: Earlier, government employees and pensioners used to get a Dearness Allowance of 17 per cent. However, it was increased to 28 per cent by the Centre in July. The announcement was made by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Lucknow | Jagran Business Desk: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that his government has decided to increase the dearness allowance (DA) to 28 per cent for state government employees with effect from July 2021.

"The state government has increased the dearness allowance of government employees to 28 per cent (as per the Centre's mandate) with the effect from July 2021. The government will enhance honorarium to Anganwadi Workers (AWWs) and Anganwadi Helpers (AWHs)," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier, government employees and pensioners used to get a Dearness Allowance of 17 per cent. However, it was increased to 28 per cent by the Centre in July. The announcement was made by Union Minister Anurag Thakur following a cabinet meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

"The central government has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance to central government employees and Dearness Relief to the pensioners with effect from July 1, 2021, to 28 per cent, representing an increase of 11 per cent over the existing rate of 17 per cent of the basic pay," Thakur had said, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Adityanath, meanwhile, on Saturday also said that nearly Rs 1 lakh crore has been provided to farmers in the last four years towards sugercane arrears. He also said that his government will provide a tablet or a smartphone to students "selected under a scheme so that they can use digital resources".

"One crore students will be selected under a scheme of Rs 3 thousand crores and will be provided tablet or smartphone for studies. We also provide allowance to students to prepare for at least three competitive examinations," ANI quoted Adityanath as saying.

The second session of the Uttar Pradesh assembly had started on Tuesday while it ended on Thursday. The previous session of the state assembly was held from February 18 to March 4 this year.

