Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Nearly two after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in Uttar Pradesh for a second consecutive term, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government presented the state budget worth Rs 6.15 lakh crore for the financial year 2022-23 in the 403-member legislative assembly.

The budget, presented by state Finance Minister Suresh Kumar, is the biggest budget of Uttar Pradesh till date. Last year, the Adityanath government presented a Rs 5.50 lakh crore budget.

Adityanath hailed the budget, saying it meets the aspirations of the people of the state and is the government's vision for the next five years. He said the budget will ensure the all-inclusive development of Uttar Pradesh and prepare a roadmap for a bright future.

"This budget is also a vision for the next five years which will prepare the road for a bright future, along with inclusive and holistic development of the state," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "Out of 130 resolutions of the manifesto, 97 have been given taken care of in this first budget itself, and a provision of Rs 54,883 crore has been made for this."

What are the key highlights from Uttar Pradesh's budget for financial year 2022-23:

- The Uttar Pradesh government has presented a Rs 6,15,518.97 crore budget for the financial year 2022-23, which includes a provision of Rs 39,181.10 crore for the new schemes.

- Out of this, Rs 276.66 crore has been proposed for Uttar Pradesh's special security force that will protest courts and historical and religious places.

- Rs 730.88 crore, meanwhile, have been proposed for the second phase of the 112 scheme under the Police Emergency Management System.

- The state government will also set up cyber help desks at the district level for women's safety. For this, the budget has a provision of Rs 72.50 crore.

- Rs 20 crore, meanwhile, have been proposed for the safety and empowerment of women and skill development under the Mission Shakti programme in the micro and small scale industries sector.

- For farmers, the Uttar Pradesh government has proposed a whopping Rs 650 crore budget. Farmers will also be given 60.20 lakh quintal seeds.

- The state government will also install 15,000 solar pumps under this budget. 119.30 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser will also be distributed under the Uttar Pradesh budget 2022-23.

- The government has also proposed Rs 1,000 crore for the Chief Minister's Minor Irrigation Scheme.

- For Swami Vivekanand Youth Empowerment Scheme, Rs 1,500 crore has been proposed in the budget.

- The Uttar Pradesh government, under UP Startup Policy-2020, will also establish 100 incubators and 10,000 startups in the next five years.

- Chief Minister Abhyudaya Yojana, with a provision of Rs 30 crore, will also be expanded to all the districts.

- A provision of Rs 10 crore is proposed to provide financial assistance to young lawyers for purchasing books and magazines for the first three years of work.

- A provision of Rs 95 crore has also been proposed for land purchase for the establishment of the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi district.

- The state government will also employ 16,000 people by establishing 800 units under the Village Industries Employment Scheme.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma